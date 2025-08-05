Swiss stunned by US tariff hike, seek negotiated solution

The Federal Council - the country's governing cabinet - said it was determined to pursue discussions with the United States, if necessary, beyond the August 7 deadline that US President Donald Trump has set for the tariff to come into effect.

"Switzerland enters this new phase ready to present a more attractive offer, taking US concerns into account and seeking to ease the current tariff situation," it said in a statement.

The statement said it was committed to securing fair treatment compared with its primary trading competitors, but did not give any details on what the Swiss government may offer. It was not currently considering any countermeasures, it added.

Switzerland was left stunned on Friday after Trump hit it with one of the highest tariffs in his global trade reset, with industry associations warning that tens of thousands of jobs were at risk.

The duties are scheduled to go into effect on Thursday, giving Switzerland, which counts the U.S. as its top export market for pharmaceuticals, watches, machinery and chocolates, a small window to strike a better deal.

The government declined to comment on whether Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter would travel to Washington for more talks, as called for by some, including Nick Hayek, CEO of flagship Swiss watchmaker Swatch.