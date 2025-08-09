Trump administration moves to seize or license Harvard patents

In a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber, seen by Reuters, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accused the university of breaching legal and contractual obligations tied to its research projects and patents. He said the department had initiated a “march-in” procedure under the Bayh-Dole Act — a 1980 law allowing the government to claim or license patents stemming from taxpayer-funded research to ensure they benefit the public.

Lutnick emphasised the government’s “immense value” on breakthroughs generated through partnerships with institutions like Harvard, but said this carried a “critical responsibility” to ensure federally funded intellectual property was used to maximise benefits for Americans. Harvard has yet to comment.