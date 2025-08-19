Seoul’s night owls try daylight: coffee, dancing, and new friends at sunrise

SMCC’s gatherings extend beyond the dance floor.

On weekdays, they host “coffee chats” across the city — small-group meetups before work designed to awaken both mind and body.

Shin Ga-eun, a marketer in her 30s, said these mornings transformed her routine: “I was never a morning person, but having a reason to get up changed my pattern. I also learned more about self-care from meeting people who value living well.”

Others, like Joy Yeom, a Jeju Island resident who travelled to Seoul for a coffee chat, say this is a place to expand her thoughts, even the world. “Because the common ground is morning, you meet people from all fields, sharing insights, tastes, even just favourite music and movies. It’s a safe space to be myself.”

Why mornings matter

SMCC founder Park Jae-hyun knows exactly why he built this space. After a decade abroad in cities where early-morning cafe culture was a given, he was surprised to find few cafes in Seoul opening before 11am. “In Korea, if you’re out in the morning, people think you’re being extra productive, like you’re living a ‘perfect life,’” he said. “But morning doesn’t have to mean working harder. It can just be the time you enjoy most.”

Park, who has lived with a strict early routine since a leukaemia diagnosis at age 20, sees mornings as a rare window of calm before the day’s demands. “Before 8 am, it’s quiet, traffic is light, and there are no interruptions,” he said. “It’s the one time you can fully have for yourself.”

The club’s philosophy is intentionally light. Topics at coffee chats range from favourite songs to recent movies — not investment strategies or self-help advice. Participants don’t exchange business cards, ages, or job titles. “It removes the hierarchy and expectations,” Park explained. “You’re just a person who showed up at 8am to have coffee.”

Cultural shift

Park believes this shift is about more than coffee; it’s about rewriting social habits in a city built around late nights. Alcohol-free gatherings create a different social energy, one that fosters trust and ease across generations. By intentionally inviting seniors and encouraging intergenerational participation, SMCC aims to bridge social gaps and model an “ageless” culture.

It quietly resists the pressure to conform to polished images. “Running crews here often feel exclusive, like you have to look a certain way to join,” Park said. “We want to be the opposite: a space where you can show up as you are.”

The concept is catching on. SMCC now collaborates with brands, hosts events like book clubs and morning film screenings, and partners with companies to run wellness programs for employees. But at its heart, the mission remains simple: Give people a reason to step outside in the morning and connect.

For participants, the impact is tangible. It’s in the teenager dancing without self-consciousness, the retiree discovering a new kind of joy, the newcomer who feels at home in a city of strangers. Park hopes it will ripple outward. “If people can be themselves, respect each other, and connect without judgment, that’s a healthier society,” he said.

And perhaps the most radical part? In a city where nights have long claimed the crown, mornings are finally having their moment.

Choi Jeong-yoon

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network