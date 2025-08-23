Ishiba inspects MSDF destroyer, British aircraft carrier

The prime minister also boarded a British Royal Navy aircraft carrier, currently docked at the US Navy's Yokosuka base, in a bid to highlight cooperation between Japan and Britain.

"To protect our country's independence and peace, we must further boldly advance efforts to strengthen deterrence," Ishiba said in a speech at a hangar of the Kaga, referring to the severe security environment surrounding Japan.

"China is expanding and intensifying its military activities around our country," he said, noting that two Chinese aircraft carriers sailed simultaneously in waters near Japan in June.