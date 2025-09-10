6 JP Dragon crime ring members arrested after extradition

The police believe that the six have defrauded at least 250 people in 20 Japanese prefectures out of approximately 900 million yen since around October 2019.

According to the arrest warrant, the members, including 27-year-old Akira Sanbonchiku, allegedly stole a cash card from a then-89-year-old man in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in April 2023 by calling the victim's home and telling him that they would dispatch a police officer as there were many incidents of cash cards being used fraudulently.