Luncheon Celebrates Japan Prince Hisahito's Coming of Age

She also wrote that Prince Hisahito, currently a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba who splits his time between Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, sometimes brings vegetables grown at the Akasaka Estate to Tsukuba to cook for himself.

"I feel his growth", as the prince thinks about improving his life, she said.

The prince obtained his driver's license this spring and sometimes drives Crown Prince Akishino's beloved car from his university days, a bright yellow Volkswagen Beetle. He enjoys driving around the Akasaka Estate with his father in the front passenger seat, according to the Crown Princess.

Meanwhile, former Princess Mako, now commoner Mako Komuro, the 33-year-old eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, gave birth to her first child this spring while living in the United States. "Everyone in our family is very happy about this," said Crown Princess Kiko.

"I hope (the daughter) will visit Japan at a convenient time," she added.

As this year marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, she visited the western prefecture of Hiroshima with her husband in July and with her second daughter, Princess Kako, 30, in August.

"I strengthened my understanding that memories of the war are not confined to the past, but are connected to the present," Crown Princess Kiko said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]