Osaka Expo Visitors Top 20 M.

Ahead of the Oct. 13 closing, the Osaka Expo is attracting visitors at a rapid pace, with the daily turnout exceeding 200,000. The organiser estimates the figure will continue at the same level.

"The venue was very crowded," a 26-year-old female corporate worker from the city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, said Thursday.

"As I had imagined that it would be crowded, I was able to enjoy (the Expo) enough," said a 57-year-old female part-time worker from Tokyo.