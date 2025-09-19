Osaka Expo Visitors Top 20 M.

The cumulative number of visitors topped 20 million on Thursday, the Expo's 159th day since the April 13 opening, according to the data by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.
The 2005 World Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, achieved 20 million visitors on its 176th day.
Ahead of the Oct. 13 closing, the Osaka Expo is attracting visitors at a rapid pace, with the daily turnout exceeding 200,000. The organiser estimates the figure will continue at the same level.
"The venue was very crowded," a 26-year-old female corporate worker from the city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, said Thursday.
"As I had imagined that it would be crowded, I was able to enjoy (the Expo) enough," said a 57-year-old female part-time worker from Tokyo.
"I just waited in line, and now it's time to go home," said a 69-year-old male company executive from the city of Hirosaki in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori. "I guess it can't be helped."
A 76-year-old woman from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, failed to secure a reservation to enter the pavilions. She was pleased, however, after purchasing the Yemeni accessories she wanted. "I was happy to find exactly what I wanted," she said.
