Ex-police chief pins hopes on new "Tokuryu" measures

In October, Japanese police are set to conduct organisational reform intended to better combat tokuryu groups, such as setting up a new dedicated investigation team and strengthening information gathering and analysis to help identify ringleaders.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Tsuyuki stressed the importance of measures to fight tokuryu groups and said, "If (the reorganisation) works, considerable results can be achieved."

"The key to fighting organised crime is to take action against core members and neutralise the organisations," he said.

Japanese police have succeeded in weakening "boryokudan" organised crime syndicates through intensive crackdowns on their leaders and other key members, Tsuyuki said.

However, conventional crackdown methods do not work in the fight against tokuryu groups, because they use highly confidential communication apps and recruit perpetrators through social media, and it is therefore unclear who the ringleaders are, Tsuyuki said.

It is important to identify masterminds and other key members by widely sharing and analysing information obtained through investigations, in addition to stepping up efforts to clamp down on crimes such as special fraud, money laundering and robberies, which are major revenue sources for tokuryu groups, he stressed.