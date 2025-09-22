Under-40 population falls at double speed in Okunoto in Ishikawa prefecture

The region in the Noto Peninsula marked on Sunday one year since it was battered by torrential rains. It also suffered massive damage from a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day in 2024.

The area's population outflow continues, and the path to regional recovery is rocky.

According to resident registry data of the four municipalities in the Okunoto region, their combined population, which totalled 58,225 on Jan. 1, 2024, fell 11.8 to stand at 51,344 this month. The four are the cities of Wajima and Suzu, and the towns of Noto and Anamizu.

The rate of decline for people aged 39 and younger came to 20.1 %, more than double the 9.5 % for those aged 40 and up.

The rate is larger for younger age brackets, standing at 17.5 % for people in their 30s, 19.0 % for those in their 20s, 21.9 % for those aged 10-19 and 22.6 % for those aged 9 or younger.