China jails COVID whistleblower journalist Zhang Zhan for 4 more years

Zhang, 42, was convicted on Friday of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, the same offence for which she was jailed in December 2020 after posting accounts and videos from Wuhan that contradicted the official narrative. RSF said the new punishment follows her reporting on human rights violations in China.

“This is not justice but persecution,” RSF’s Asia-Pacific advocacy manager Aleksandra Bielakowska said, urging the international community to press Beijing for her release. The group called her an “information hero” who should be recognised, not punished.

Zhang was first arrested in 2020 after she shared footage of overrun hospitals and deserted streets, painting a grimmer picture of the coronavirus outbreak than official statements. She later staged a hunger strike, during which she was reportedly shackled and force-fed.