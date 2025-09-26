Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale ready and values it at $14 billion

The order outlines that TikTok’s prized recommendation algorithm will be retrained and monitored by US security partners, with operational control transferred to the new joint venture. Trump said he had discussed the plan with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed support.

“This is going to be American-operated all the way,” Trump told reporters, adding that prominent investors such as Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, and several other major backers would join the venture.

The White House did not explain how it arrived at the US$14 billion valuation, though ByteDance’s latest share buyback valued the parent company at more than US$330 billion. Analysts estimate TikTok’s worth at between US$30 billion and US$40 billion without its algorithm.