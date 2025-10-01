US faces midnight shutdown as Senate funding vote fails

The 55–45 vote fell short of the 60 required to advance the measure, effectively guaranteeing that large swathes of federal operations will grind to a halt from midnight. Only essential services, including law enforcement and military operations, will continue, though staff will be left unpaid until Congress resolves the impasse.

A deal appears out of reach. Democrats are demanding that healthcare subsidies be folded into the budget bill, while Republicans insist they be handled separately. Even if the Senate agrees, the package would still need to clear the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which is currently in recess. Senate Republican Leader John Thune said another vote on the House-passed version would be held on Wednesday.

Trump threatens further purge

Ahead of the vote, Trump warned he would target more federal workers and cut Democratic-backed programmes if funding lapses.

“We’ll be laying off a lot of people. They’re going to be Democrats,” he told reporters.

The threat comes as more than 150,000 employees are already scheduled to exit federal payrolls through buyouts this week, the largest reduction in eight decades. Tens of thousands have also been dismissed since the start of the year. Trump has refused to release billions approved by Congress, fuelling Democratic reluctance to pass new funding.

Several agencies, including the Justice Department and Social Security Administration, circulated furlough notices that blamed Democrats for the impending shutdown, a departure from the long-standing practice of shielding civil servants from partisan disputes.