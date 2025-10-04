US Senate fails for fourth time to end government shutdown

The US government shutdown entered its third day on Friday after the Senate again failed to pass rival funding bills, while President Donald Trump escalated pressure by freezing $2.1 billion earmarked for Chicago’s transit system.

The Republican plan, which would have temporarily restored funding until late November, fell short of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold in a 54–44 result. A Democratic counterproposal also failed, ensuring that the shutdown will continue at least into next week. The House of Representatives is due to remain adjourned until Monday.

Trump’s administration has now withheld more than $28 billion in federal support for Democratic-led states and cities, including projects for public transport and clean energy. Budget director Russ Vought said Chicago’s funding was suspended to prevent “race-based contracting,” though Democrats accused the president of weaponising federal power for political gain.