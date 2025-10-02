US government shutdown may hit Thai exports and baht, warns Finance Ministry

Amid the US federal government shutdown triggered by Congress failing to pass a budget by the October 1 deadline, the Thai Ministry of Finance has issued a warning about potential impacts on the global economy, including Thailand, and outlined mitigation measures for the export sector and currency fluctuations.

Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong stated on his personal Facebook page that the US shutdown has affected approximately 750,000 federal employees, as non-essential services were suspended, immediately impacting businesses and citizens in the United States. He explained the situation and its impact as follows:



1. Why the shutdown occurred:

The US government requires an annual budget approval, but negotiations between the Republican and Democratic parties failed.

Republicans proposed a Continuing Resolution to maintain spending until November 21.

Democrats insisted on extending healthcare coverage as part of the budget.

Talks collapsed at the White House, prompting an immediate government shutdown.



2. Domestic impacts in the US: