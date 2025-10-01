Thai govt, central bank play down impact from US govt shutdown

Anutin: no effect on tariffs or Thai trade

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that the US government shutdown would not affect Thailand, stressing it was an internal American issue.

He said the Thai-US tariff deal had already been agreed earlier, so the shutdown would have no impact on trade duties.

Although the global economy remains volatile, Anutin added that the government had been preparing measures to cushion risks by diversifying export markets instead of relying solely on the US.

Foreign minister calls shutdown an “internal affair”

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow described the shutdown as an internal US political matter, adding that he believed a resolution would be reached soon.