Gold nears record high, set for seventh weekly gain

Gold prices strengthened on Friday, holding close to record levels and poised for a seventh straight week of gains as investors weighed the economic fallout from an extended US government shutdown and rising expectations of interest rate cuts.

Spot gold advanced 0.7% to US$3,884.19 an ounce by 1.40pm ET (17.49 GMT), just shy of Thursday’s all-time peak of US$3,896.49. The metal has already risen more than 3% this week. US gold futures for December delivery closed 1.1% higher at US$3,908.90.