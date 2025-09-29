Gold Price Shatters Record, Soaring Past $3,800 on US Shutdown Fears

The global gold price hit a new record high on Monday, smashing through the $3,800-per-ounce barrier as political turmoil in Washington drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.

The precious commodity was buoyed by intense market anxiety over a looming US government shutdown this week, compounded by firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is committed to further aggressive interest rate cuts.

During Monday's trading session in Asia, Spot gold surged to a new all-time peak of $3,812.0 per ounce. Meanwhile, US gold futures contracts for December delivery also climbed to a high of $3,839.05 per ounce.

The sharp rise in gold is directly linked to the risk that the administration of President Donald Trump could face a fiscal shutdown after midnight on Tuesday, 30 September, US time. This risk is activated if Congress fails to agree on a new federal spending bill.

The potential for a shutdown, which would furlough government employees, intensified after the House of Representatives narrowly passed a short-term spending measure only to see it blocked by Democrats in the Senate, who are demanding cross-party negotiations on healthcare budgets.

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Congressional leaders on Monday in a last-ditch attempt to avert the crisis before the Senate convenes on Tuesday.

This would be the fourth fiscal paralysis under the Trump administration, following a lengthy 35-day shutdown in 2019 that the Congressional Budget Office estimated cost the US economy around $3 billion.