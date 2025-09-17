Gold breaks $3,700 per ounce for the first time as Fed rate cut expectations soar

Gold prices surged past $3,700 per ounce for the first time in history on Tuesday (September 16, 2025), driven by rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut this week. The rally was supported by safe-haven demand, central bank purchases, and a weakening US dollar, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,690.59 per ounce at 10:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT) after earlier hitting a record high of $3,702.95 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery increased 0.2% to $3,727.50 per ounce.

“Global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks continue to support strong demand for gold as a safe asset. However, the recent surge is largely driven by expectations of a sharp Fed rate cut,” said Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.

Traders are pricing in a near-certain 0.25% rate cut at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting on September 17, with a slight chance of a 0.50% reduction, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. On Monday, US President Donald Trump called on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to implement a “major” rate cut.

Gold, which offers no interest, typically benefits in a low-rate environment.