Global gold price hits record high on US Federal Reserve rate cut bets

Spot gold broke above US$3,759.02 per ounce on Tuesday before easing slightly to US$3,743.39 in Asian morning trade. The rally followed last week’s Fed rate cut of 0.25%, with markets now pricing in further reductions.

A softer US dollar, down 0.1%, has added momentum by making gold cheaper for foreign buyers. December gold futures also edged up 0.1% to US$3,779.50.