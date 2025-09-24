Gold Hits Record High after Powell Comments

Gold prices surged to a new record high on Tuesday following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, driven by continued safe-haven demand and expectations of further interest rate cuts.

The price increase marks the third consecutive day that gold has reached a new peak.

According to Wichit Jaitrong, a Krungthep Turakij reporter, citing Reuters, spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,777.80 per ounce as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time, after briefly touching an all-time high of $3,790.82 earlier in the day.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery also climbed, closing up 1.1% at $3,815.7.

The surge comes as geopolitical tensions rise, with NATO warning Russia it will use "all necessary military and non-military tools" to defend itself after Moscow's alleged violation of Estonian airspace.

This, combined with growing concerns about the U.S. labour market, has led investors to seek the security of gold.