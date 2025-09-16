Thailand's Gold Reserves Make a Shocking Leap in Global Rankings

The World Gold Council has released its latest report for September 2025, revealing a number of surprises in the global gold reserves rankings.

The top spot remains unchanged, with the United States predictably holding the number one position with a massive 8,133.5 tonnes of gold.

This staggering amount is more than double that of second-place Germany, reflecting the U.S.'s unshakable economic dominance.

However, the most notable change in the rankings is the remarkable rise of Thailand.

The country's continuous accumulation of gold has led to a surprising jump in its position, climbing to 22nd in the world with a total of 244.2 tonnes of gold in its possession.

This amount constitutes 7.3% of the country's total international reserves and places Thailand firmly on the radar of global economic observers.