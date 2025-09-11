Laos Launches Historic Gold Festival as Nation Eyes Asian Precious Metals Dominance

Laos recently unveiled its inaugural Gold Festival, marking a pivotal moment in the landlocked nation's ambitious drive to establish itself as Southeast Asia's premier precious metals hub whilst showcasing decades of indigenous craftsmanship to the global market.

The three-day festival (September 5-7) at Lao International Convention Centre brings together over 50 major domestic gold retailers alongside silk merchants and handicraft artisans, attracting over thousand international visitors from more than 10 countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, Poland, Germany, and UAE and welcomed a total of 30,000 visitors across all three days

Four-Decade Industry Seeks Global Recognition

The Lao government strictly controls the country's gold market, which is supplied with about 40 tonnes annually from its gold mines, and driven by a combined annual demand of about 18 tonnes.

Despite this substantial production capacity, the industry has largely operated without unified international exposure.



"Laotian people are high-quality gold craftsmen, but the problem is the lack of opportunities or platforms to showcase their work," said Dr Chanthone Sittixay, CEO of Lao Bullion Bank (LBB), the festival's primary sponsor. "We organised this event to provide a stage for displaying Laotian gold products. This is what we expected."

Dr Chanthone revealed that his institution has committed to funding the festival for its first five years, jointly investing 30 million baht (approximately US$850,000) in this year's event alone, before transitioning oversight to the Lao Gold Association or government authorities.