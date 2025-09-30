Gold price surges past 60,000 baht on US government shutdown fears

Gold prices soared past 60,000 baht per baht weight on Tuesday (September 30), driven by investor fears of a possible US government shutdown.

The Gold Traders Association announced its first price adjustment of the day with a sharp rise of 650 baht, setting a new record at 58,850 baht per baht weight.

By 11am, gold had been adjusted upwards ten times, with gold bars buying at 59,200 baht and selling at 59,300 baht. Gold ornaments were quoted at 58,017.32 baht for buying and 60,100.50 baht for selling.