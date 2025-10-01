Thai Finance Minister Dismisses Gold Trading as Baht's Main Strength Driver

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, has played down the impact of gold exports, stating they are not the principal reason behind the recent appreciation of the Thai baht.

The Minister pointed out that the value of the gold trade is negligible when measured against the total volume of capital flows entering the country.

Ekniti pinpointed three major channels responsible for the baht’s strength during its peak period:

A substantial current account surplus: This arose because exporters rapidly increased shipments during the first half of the year, leading to a massive influx of U.S. dollars that were then sold for baht.

Capital inflows, particularly into the bond market: Large volumes of foreign capital flowed into Thai bonds, requiring investors to sell dollars and purchase baht for these investments.

The interest rate differential: This gap between Thai and foreign interest rates incentivised capital movement towards the baht.

However, the Minister noted that the baht’s trajectory has now begun to soften because the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) recently cut interest rates.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ekniti confirmed that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will work in concert to manage the currency and prevent undue speculation and excessive volatility.