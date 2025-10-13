EU starts phased launch of digital border checks

The European Union has begun the gradual introduction of its new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border control framework that will require non-EU travellers to register their passports, fingerprints, and facial image upon entry. The rollout will take place over six months, according to a report by The Business Standard on Sunday (October 12).

The scheme aims to combat overstaying, identity fraud, and irregular migration, amid rising political demands in several member states for tougher border controls.

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner described the EES as “the digital backbone of our common European migration and asylum framework”.