EU starts phased launch of digital border checks

The European Union has begun the gradual introduction of its new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border control framework that will require non-EU travellers to register their passports, fingerprints, and facial image upon entry. The rollout will take place over six months, according to a report by The Business Standard on Sunday (October 12).
The scheme aims to combat overstaying, identity fraud, and irregular migration, amid rising political demands in several member states for tougher border controls.
European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner described the EES as “the digital backbone of our common European migration and asylum framework”.
Under the new system, travellers from outside the EU will be required to submit personal and biometric data when first entering the Schengen area, which covers most EU states except Ireland and Cyprus, but includes Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Subsequent trips will only require facial recognition for verification.
Once fully implemented, by April 10 2026, passport stamping will be replaced by electronic records across the bloc.
“Every third-country national arriving at an external EU border will undergo identity checks, security screening, and registration in the EU’s databases,” Brunner said, adding that the six-month transition period would allow governments, businesses, and travellers to adapt smoothly to the new system.
For British visitors travelling via the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel at Folkestone, or Eurostar at St Pancras International, registration will take place before departing the UK.
From Sunday, EES checks will apply to freight and coach traffic at Dover and Folkestone, while passenger vehicle checks will begin in November at Dover and by year’s end at Eurotunnel. The Eurostar terminal will introduce the process in phases, starting with business passengers.
“We acknowledge that EES checks will mark a major shift for British travellers, which is why we’ve worked closely with our European partners to ensure a smooth introduction,” said Alex Norris, the UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum.
“The UK and EU share a common goal of strengthening border security, and these digital measures will enhance our ability to safeguard citizens and curb illegal migration,” he added.