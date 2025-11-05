Dutch PM-elect introduces fiancé with Thai tattoo

Rob Jetten, leader of the centrist D66 party, is on the path to making history as the youngest-ever Prime Minister of the Netherlands and the first openly LGBTQIA+ leader of the country.
His victory in the recent election was met with widespread celebration, both domestically and internationally.
However, amidst the jubilant reactions surrounding Jetten's achievement, a viral moment in Thailand has focused on his fiancé, Nicolás Keenan.
Keenan, an Olympic-level Argentine hockey player who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics, gained unexpected attention due to a significant detail: a prominent tattoo on his body featuring the Thai word "Ubuntu".
According to Reuters, Jetten appeared publicly with Keenan during the victory celebrations.
However, what caught the attention of many Thais was the Thai tattoo prominently displayed on Keenan’s body, reading the word "Ubuntu".
The term "Ubuntu," though not a Thai word, is a profound African philosophy that translates to "I am because we are," embodying the values of community, teamwork, and interdependence.
The sight of the Thai word tattooed on a prominent global figure like Keenan has sparked pride and excitement among Thais. This cultural connection has led to widespread sharing and discussion in Thailand, marking a small yet meaningful moment of cultural exchange that resonates deeply with the Thai public.