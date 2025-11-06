US Supreme Court questions legality of Trump’s sweeping tariffs

During more than two hours of intense questioning, justices from both conservative and liberal wings pressed government lawyers on whether a decades-old emergency law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, truly allows a president to impose tariffs at will.

Chief Justice John Roberts described tariffs as “taxes on Americans” – traditionally a core power of Congress under the US Constitution – and questioned whether the statute had been stretched beyond its intended scope. He suggested the case could fall under the “major questions doctrine”, which requires Congress to explicitly authorise executive actions of significant economic or political consequence.