Worth the 20-year wait: Egypt unveils grand new museum

The new museum’s modern design, reminiscent of the Pyramids, stands in stark contrast to the older Egyptian Museum, which was opened more than a century ago in Cairo’s Tahrir Square. The old museum has faced criticism over the years, including a series of misfortunes, such as looting during the 2011 uprising and damage to Tutankhamun’s burial mask in 2014. The restoration of these pieces raised concerns about Egypt's ability to preserve its ancient treasures.

Officials hope the GEM will shift perceptions of the country’s stewardship of its heritage, while also bolstering Egypt's case for the repatriation of antiquities held in foreign museums.

The GEM, with its $1 billion price tag, funded in part by Japanese development loans, was designed by Heneghan Peng Architects and spans 120 acres—roughly the same size as Vatican City.

This massive project is also expected to help revive Egypt's tourism sector, a key source of foreign currency, which has been hit hard by years of political instability and economic challenges.

Though some galleries were opened in late 2024, the full museum experience is now accessible to the public, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Egypt's rich cultural heritage.

