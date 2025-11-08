Worth the 20-year wait: Egypt unveils grand new museum

This event marks the culmination of a 20-year construction journey, hindered by challenges such as the Arab Spring uprisings, the global pandemic, and regional conflicts.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly expressed his pride at the museum's completion, calling it "a gift from Egypt to the whole world," highlighting the country's ancient history that spans over 7,000 years.
The event, which attracted spectators including President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, featured dazzling performances with pharaonic-themed dancers and spectacular visual displays.
An international orchestra performed under a sky illuminated by lasers, fireworks, and moving hieroglyphics, setting the stage for the unveiling of a new era in Egypt's cultural legacy.
Sisi declared that the museum represents a "new chapter" for Egypt, both in terms of its present and future, while the inauguration was attended by numerous international dignitaries, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
A major highlight of the GEM is its vast collection of treasures from Tutankhamun's tomb, discovered in 1922. This includes iconic pieces such as the boy-king's golden burial mask, his throne, sarcophagus, and thousands of other artefacts.
The museum's grand entry hall is also graced by a massive statue of Ramses II, previously displayed in Cairo's downtown for decades.
The new museum’s modern design, reminiscent of the Pyramids, stands in stark contrast to the older Egyptian Museum, which was opened more than a century ago in Cairo’s Tahrir Square. The old museum has faced criticism over the years, including a series of misfortunes, such as looting during the 2011 uprising and damage to Tutankhamun’s burial mask in 2014. The restoration of these pieces raised concerns about Egypt's ability to preserve its ancient treasures.
Officials hope the GEM will shift perceptions of the country’s stewardship of its heritage, while also bolstering Egypt's case for the repatriation of antiquities held in foreign museums.
The GEM, with its $1 billion price tag, funded in part by Japanese development loans, was designed by Heneghan Peng Architects and spans 120 acres—roughly the same size as Vatican City.
This massive project is also expected to help revive Egypt's tourism sector, a key source of foreign currency, which has been hit hard by years of political instability and economic challenges.
Though some galleries were opened in late 2024, the full museum experience is now accessible to the public, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Egypt's rich cultural heritage.
Reuters