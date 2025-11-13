Congress approves deal to end US government shutdown

Republican Representative David Schweikert of Arizona described the shutdown as a "Seinfeld episode," saying, “We just spent 40 days and I still don’t know what the plotline was.” He had expected a brief, 48-hour dispute but was surprised by the lengthy standoff.

Healthcare Subsidies Still Uncertain

Despite the passage of the deal, healthcare subsidies remain uncertain. The bill sets up a vote in December on extending these subsidies in the Senate, but Speaker Mike Johnson made no similar promises in the House.

Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill, who will resign next week after being elected as New Jersey's next governor, strongly opposed the bill in her final speech on the House floor. She urged her colleagues not to let the House become a "ceremonial red stamp" for an administration that cuts food assistance and healthcare.

No Clear Winner in the Shutdown

While the shutdown is over, neither party seems to have emerged victorious. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 50% of Americans blamed Republicans for the shutdown, while 47% blamed Democrats. The shutdown was also tied to the Republican-controlled House's return from a long recess, which had been intended to pressure Democrats.