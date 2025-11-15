China should drop call for citizens not to visit Japan: Official

The notice is "incompatible" with the advancement of the two countries' mutually beneficial strategic relationship, recently agreed on between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kihara told reporters during his visit to the central Japan city of Niigata.

"Multilayered communication between Japan and China is important, especially because there are differences in our stances," Kihara also said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued the notice, saying that a grave risk has been posed to the safety of the Chinese people's lives due to Takaichi's recent remark that a potential contingency over Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," allowing Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defence.