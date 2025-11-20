US envoy supports Japan PM Takaichi, Criticizes China

"For the prime minister, we have her back," Glass told reporters at the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Takaichi said in a parliamentary meeting earlier this month that a possible contingency over Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and aims to unite the self-governing island with its mainland.

"China's provocative statements and coercive economic response...are very unhelpful, and they undermine regional stability," Glass said.