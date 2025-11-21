Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged governments to clinch an agreement in Belém, praising calls from several delegations for clearer commitments on phasing the world away from fossil fuels – an issue that has dominated the negotiations.

With less than a day remaining before the summit’s scheduled close, Brazil, the host nation, has been pressing almost 200 participating countries to reach consensus. Officials have framed a successful deal as essential for turning years of climate promises into tangible action.

But just after midday, security cameras captured flames erupting inside one of the exhibition halls. The fire spread rapidly along the fabric lining the pavilion before it was swiftly brought under control. Organisers said 13 people were treated for smoke inhalation. Local firefighters later indicated that a piece of electrical equipment, possibly a microwave, was likely to blame, adding that the blaze was extinguished within minutes.

Security teams moved quickly to clear the building, forming a human cordon to guide delegates out.