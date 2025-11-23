China’s 15th plan elevates Chengdu–Chongqing as western economic hub

The website of Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), through its Chengdu office, reports that the Chinese government has officially released its 15th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2026–2030), outlining the country’s direction over the next five years. The plan emphasises “high-quality economic growth” anchored on three pillars: economic resilience, science and technology innovation, and sustainability.

President Xi Jinping underscored that China’s next phase of industrial development will be driven by “new-quality productive forces”, aiming to strengthen technological capability, modernise traditional economic structures and improve resource efficiency to build a new innovation-driven Chinese economy.

A key feature of the 15th Plan is the continuation of the Go West Policy, designed to reduce the development gap between eastern and western China. Central to this is the advancement of the Chengdu–Chongqing Economic Circle, positioned as the country’s next major economic hub.

Strategically located between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the region also serves as the starting point of the New Western Land–Sea Corridor, a logistics route linking western China with Southeast Asia.

In 2023, Chengdu recorded a population of 21.4 million, while Chongqing reached 31.9 million, with a combined GDP of 5.2 trillion yuan, cementing the area as one of China’s rising industrial, technological and consumer markets.