Kagura, Onsen Culture to be recommended for UNESCO heritage

The choice was formally decided at a conference of related ministries and agencies on the day. The government will submit a proposal to UNESCO by the end of March next year, aiming for kagura to be registered in 2028 and onsen culture in 2030.

Kagura is a folk performing art hosted by specific sacred places. The government will propose 40 cases of kagura in bulk to UNESCO that are designated as Japan's important intangible folk cultural properties.