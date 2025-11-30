Japan Crown Prince Akishino turns 60

In a press conference held in advance at the Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, the Crown Prince said that he had "opportunities to think about how precious it is that a peaceful world is continuing" during this year, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, through a July visit with his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, 59, to the western Japan city of Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in 1945, and other events.

When asked about his thoughts on the 60-year milestone of his life, the Crown Prince said he considers time to be continuous and that his only thought is that he has lived through a sexagenary cycle.

He expressed gratitude to the Crown Princess, with whom he celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in June, for supporting him.

Crown Prince Akishino said that he still views his son, Prince Hisahito, as if he were a little boy. But he added that he thought the prince grew into an adult when the 19-year-old carefully prepared for and completed his coming-of-age ceremony in September.