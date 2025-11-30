Japan Crown Prince Akishino turns 60

In a press conference held in advance at the Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, the Crown Prince said that he had "opportunities to think about how precious it is that a peaceful world is continuing" during this year, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, through a July visit with his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, 59, to the western Japan city of Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in 1945, and other events.
When asked about his thoughts on the 60-year milestone of his life, the Crown Prince said he considers time to be continuous and that his only thought is that he has lived through a sexagenary cycle.
He expressed gratitude to the Crown Princess, with whom he celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in June, for supporting him.
Crown Prince Akishino said that he still views his son, Prince Hisahito, as if he were a little boy. But he added that he thought the prince grew into an adult when the 19-year-old carefully prepared for and completed his coming-of-age ceremony in September.
"I hope he carefully engages in (public activities as an adult member of the Imperial Family) while cherishing each activity," the Crown Prince said.
He added that Prince Hisahito, whom he referred to as his "good conversation partner at home," sent him a photograph of potato salad and chestnut rice made using vegetables that were grown in the garden of their Tokyo residence. The prince took the vegetables to his residence in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, as he is currently a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba.
The Crown Prince said he is pleased with his son's fulfilling college life.
He also voiced delight that his eldest daughter, Mako Komuro, 34, who lives in the United States, gave birth to her first child, saying that he would love to meet his grandchild.
Regarding the decrease in Imperial Family members who can take on public duties, Crown Prince Akishino said, "The only way now is to reduce the scale of activities."
Reflecting on his past year, the Crown Prince said war should not only be remembered at milestone anniversaries but also recalled from time to time. "It is important for each person to learn from the past and reaffirm that (war) must never be repeated," he said.
