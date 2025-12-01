Private firm enters missile production

China's State-owned defence contractors are known for their expertise in ultrafast weapons such as the DF-17 and the YJ-21. Now, a private-sector firm has entered this cutting-edge sector, developing a system that can launch a missile at a top speed of Mach 7.

Lingkong Tianxing Technology, a Beijing-based aerospace company, announced earlier this week that it has developed a hypersonic missile system, the YKJ-1000.

According to the company, the YKJ-1000 missile consists of two parts, a booster rocket and a hypersonic glide vehicle, which is equipped with two additional engines.

It has a top hit range of 1,300 kilometres, a maximum speed of Mach 7, or 8,575 km per hour, and a powered cruise time of six minutes. Each YKJ-1000 unit can independently conduct the missile's launch without relying on other facilities' support.

Lingkong Tianxing published a video clip on its WeChat account showing an actual launch of the missile.