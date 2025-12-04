Hangzhou debuts first AI traffic officer

Residents were quick to notice its impressive capabilities. The robot performs clear hand signals for go straight and stop, blows a whistle, and identifies violations such as riders without helmets, vehicles stopping over the line, and pedestrians jaywalking, issuing polite audio reminders on the spot.

According to Zhang Wanzhe of the Binjiang traffic police brigade, the robot's gestures are trained directly from officers' real movements, and its AI model improves through continuous learning at real intersections. Integrated with traffic-signal systems.