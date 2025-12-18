Finland's PM offers apology to Asian nations amid racism scandal

Dubbed the "slanted eyes" scandal by Finnish media, the incident adds to a series of racist allegations involving members of the Finns Party, a junior partner in Finland's governing coalition.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party, which leads a four-party coalition including the Finns Party, expressed his apologies in a statement.

"These posts do not reflect Finland's values of equality and inclusion," Orpo said in statements released by Finnish embassies in China, Japan, and South Korea.

"Our message, both in Finland and to our friends abroad, is that the government takes racism seriously and is committed to addressing the issue."