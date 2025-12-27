Japanese lawmaker Suzuki conveys Takaichi's stance to Russia

The previous trips were made in 2023 as a member of the then-opposition Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) and in 2024 as an independent.

At the press conference in Moscow, Suzuki said he agreed with Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council, to resume exchanges between lawmakers.

However, Russia has banned Japanese House of Representatives members from entering the country in response to sanctions imposed by Japan, making exchanges between lawmakers difficult.

On Friday, Suzuki also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, a former Russian ambassador to Japan.

Suzuki called for a resumption of visits to the graves of former residents of the Russian-controlled northwestern Pacific islands known as the Northern Territories in Japan.

Such visits to the islands, seized from Japan by Soviet troops around the end of World War II, have been suspended mainly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Suzuki also urged the Russian side to promote talks on a peace plan for Ukraine, being brokered by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

He is set to return home on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

