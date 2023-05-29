The First 100 Days for Launching Business Transformation on The Best Journey to Success

STEP 1: EMPATHIZE

From profound insights comes a good digital strategy

To begin business transformation is to raise awareness about the necessity and urgency of everyone’s participation with an understanding of 5 Digital Transformation dimensions: the changing competition, the customer experience, winning with data, building an innovation beyond the existing business model, and organizational transformation.

STEP 2: ASSESS

The next question is, “How should we begin?”

The next step before taking action in transforming, organisations should start by

(1) Establishing a Transformation Office which is responsible for turning corporate strategy into action. This approach is different from the “Agile Approach Within” and the “Project Based” approach which create less outcome, uncertainty, highly dependent on collaboration, and unsustainable.

(2) Measuring their “Digital Maturity Level” to understand their “Digital Readiness” which indicates how ready they are to transform digitally. This leads to mutual understanding across the organization and is used as a starting point for development, improvement, and execution.

STEP 3: ROADMAP

Design the roadmap for transformation

To make a real change happen organizations need to design a roadmap for digital transformation by

(1) Identifying the gap between your current digital maturity level and the future goal developed under the new digital plan,

(2) Prioritising digital maturity needs by focusing on the dimension that will lead to a signiﬁcant change ﬁrst,

(3) Planning your current and future operations and the desired objectives within a timeframe, and

(4) Designing organizational changes with the interests of all stakeholders in mind.

STEP 4: STRENGTHEN

It’s time to gear up and make a real change.

Digital Transformation is a continuous process that repeats in a loop and we don’t need to be perfect or 100% ready. We can start launching priority digital initiative(s) by creating a product prototype or preparing key components and testing them to collect data and feedback from users and other related parties. Afterward, we can begin the measuring and learning process that needs to be repeated in a loop.

The 4 steps in the first 100 days can help you create the snowball effect with positive momentum toward your goals, and accelerate your transformation journey to succeed in reality.

Don’t know if you’re on the right track!

Check this out Start business transformation like running a marathon, we shall start with small steps, appreciate the success of every step, and enjoy every moment of your journey.



