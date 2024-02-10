Rethink Sustainability: Collaborate for an accelerated transition to a sustainable future

Rethink Sustainability Redefining Business Competitiveness

The transition to net zero is the most significant economic challenge of our time. Our planet has been pushed beyond its manageable boundaries and the way businesses and people consume needs to radically change to build a new sustainable future. To reach the goals set by the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C, CO2 emissions need to reach net zero by 2050. Our global economy must evolve from the patterns of value destruction of the past to become Circular, Lean, Inclusive and Clean – a CLIC® economy.

Lombard Odier takes a forward-looking approach to sustainability. Their research shows we must transform our usage of land, energy systems and materials so that we can operate safely within planetary boundaries. What’s more, by effectively using carbon pricing as an enabler to encourage capital allocation to transition-aligned activities it could be possible to accelerate the transition to net zero.

The good news is that policy action is at an all-time high, and support is unprecedented. Hundreds of billions of dollars are being deployed every year by governments to support the transition, for instance through the EU Green Deal, the US Inflation Reduction Act or such as high commitments made by China on the current Five-Year-Plan on Renewable Energy Development.

This opportunity is re-shaping risk and returns across all sectors. To meet a well below 2℃ scenario, Lombard Odier expects cumulative investments of USD 34 trillion to be deployed by 2030. Investment risks can be expected to materialize amongst laggards in many industries but Lombard Odier believes that a considerable investment upside will be unlocked as opportunities shift towards companies that are aligned with environmental objectives.

Using this science-based and forward-looking approach, Lombard Odier adapts portfolios to this new economic landscape and creates novel strategies centred on nature-positive and climate-aligned goals.



Rethink Sustainability Underlined at COP28 in Dubai and WEF in Davos

Nature must play a central role in mitigating climate change: nature-based solutions have the potential to contribute to more than a third of the emissions reductions needed by 2030 to limit warming to below 2°C. Being a passionate nature advocate, Lombard Odier saw the 28th annual United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) climate change summit in Dubai as a chance to help galvanize action around nature-based solutions, food systems, industry decarbonization, and infrastructure. Aiming at showing investors how developments in these areas will create a net-zero, socially just, nature-positive economy, the Swiss private bank hosted the re-NATURE Hub, a two-day event that shone a spotlight on the crucial role of private capital, policymakers, and key financial actors in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Speaking at the event, Mr Hubert Keller, Senior Managing Partner of Lombard Odier Group said, “What we are seeing is that economic systems powered by nature’s regenerative approach can outcompete today’s economic systems. We fundamentally believe that the transition to net zero is the largest opportunity of a generation.”

At the annual World Economic Forum in Davos earlier in January this year, heads of state and leading CEOs also made a consensus on the call for capital to be shifted towards more sustainable practices and business models. It is clear. The global economic conversation today has switched its focus to sustainability.

Mr. Hubert Keller said “Nature is an investment conviction. When it comes to tackling the climate challenge, the world has focused its attention on carbon for more than 20 years. Now we are turning to nature, our economy’s most underpriced, and yet most precious, asset,”

Rethink Sustainability in Thailand

More than global gathering stages, the sustainability-led agenda must be discussed and put into action locally to accelerate the nature-centric economic transition and seize economic opportunities across markets and communities.

In Thailand, the attention around sustainability-fueled growth has been particularly driven by KBank Private Banking. Believing in the power of sustainable investment, the partner of Lombard Odier in Thailand is one of the country’s leading catalysts for sustainability-based business evolutions.

Jirawat Supornpaibul, Executive Chairman, Private Banking Group, KASIKORNBANK said “Being in a highly unique position to unlock the change we want to see for the world, investors must realize they are the gamechanger in our race to sustainability transition. Nature is more than worth investing in. It’s the only world-saving option,”

More importantly, KBank Private Banking sees that beyond the financial and investment sector, nature-driven practices must be adopted fully across sectors and industries. This has redefined the role of the private bank and why they are doing more than just innovating better investment strategies.

Mr.Jirawat said “With our global sustainability-centric network, it is our responsibility to empower not only our ourselves and our clients but also cross-sectorial change agents. Starting from our annual sustainability forum RETHINK SUSTAINABILITY: A CALL TO ACTION FOR THAILAND this February 28, we are to do more than just empower perspectives. We are calling for real actions.”

Bringing together global perspectives and local best practices, the event presented by KASIKORNBANK and KBank Private Banking in partnership with Lombard Odier aims at championing and spring-boarding nature-centric actions across economic and social sectors in Thailand. For those interested in being part of this world-transforming mission.