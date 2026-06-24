Thailand’s green S-curve turns biodiversity into investable growth

Thailand’s green transition is not dressed as a sacrifice. It looks more like reinvention: rice fields upgraded by data, food waste rerouted into value chains, wellness traditions refined by science, and tourism redesigned around local culture rather than mass consumption.

At the heart of this shift is the Bio-Circular-Green, or BCG, economic model — Thailand’s home-grown framework for turning biological richness and cultural depth into a modern industrial advantage. The model uses science, technology and innovation to lift four strategic sectors: agriculture and food, wellness and medicine, energy, materials and biochemicals, and tourism and the creative economy.

This is why the BCG model matters beyond Thailand. It was the intellectual foundation behind the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy, endorsed by APEC leaders in 2022 as a regional sustainability framework. APEC said the model integrates bio, circular and green approaches to create value, reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and promote sustainable business.

For investors, the policy offers something unusually practical: sustainability with a balance sheet. Thailand’s four BCG industries already have a combined value of about 3.4 trillion baht, or 21% of GDP, with potential to rise to 4.4 trillion baht, or 24% of GDP, according to the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council.