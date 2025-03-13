Durian peel as high-quality animal feed for the BCG Economy

Chaisak Wutthisak, Director of the Office of Agricultural Economics Region 12 (OAE 12) in Nakhon Sawan, stated that the global focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the Zero Waste initiative, is gaining momentum.

In alignment with sustainable development, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has formulated policies that drive the agricultural sector using the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG Model).

This approach integrates technology and biotechnological innovations to enhance value, reduce agricultural waste that could cause environmental pollution, and minimize agricultural residue burning—one of the key contributors to PM 2.5 air pollution.

OAE 12 has conducted studies on GAP-standard beef cattle farming, monitoring the operations of Pure Plus Farm, a model community enterprise in Pak Nam Pho, Phra Non Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan. The farm operates under the BCG Model framework.