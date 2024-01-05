Top predictions for IT organizations and users in 2024 and beyond

Responsibilities for security management and digital assets are fragmented across multiple divisions and teams, with the CISO overseeing the overall digital asset portfolio. This creates inconsistencies in support of regulatory disclosures, assurance of digital security and effective management of security incidents, reducing the overall performance of the organization.



Expanding the portfolio of the CISO will enable a unification of security management, providing oversight of the consolidated security incident management process throughout the organisation.

By 2028, the rate of unionization among knowledge workers will increase by 1,000%, motivated by the adoption of GenAI.

Executives are quick to call out AI as a cause of positions being eliminated. Therefore, executive leaders need to communicate clearly with their employees their intent for internal AI deployments. This will avoid the unintended consequences of AI anxiety building among staff. Organizations that adopt GenAI and fail to address AI anxiety amongst their knowledge workers will experience 20% higher rates of turnover.



“Organizations should focus their AI efforts on worker augmentation to improve productivity and quality of work, rather than role automation,” said Plummer. “Stay grounded in what the technology can and cannot deliver because there remains a substantial amount of hype-influencing board expectations.”

In 2026, 30% of workers will leverage digital charisma filters to achieve previously unattainable advances in their careers.

A digital charisma filter prompts and sifts communications to make them more socially effective in various situations. They nudge in the moment of and before and after interactions to make leaders and co-workers more effective in the social circumstances where they wish to excel. Digital charisma filters will improve organisations’ abilities to expand hiring to include more diverse workers.



“Organizations can expand their talent pool by incorporating the use of digital charisma filter assistants to improve the congruency of interactions at all phases of recruiting and employment,” said Plummer. “Accelerate access to digital charisma assistants by pressing enterprise productivity and application vendors on how they are incorporating these capabilities into their roadmaps.”

By 2027, 25% of Fortune 500 companies will actively recruit neurodivergent talent across conditions like autism, ADHD and dyslexia to improve business performance.“Organizations that hire and retain neurodivergent talent will experience increased employee engagement, productivity and innovation across the workforce,” said Plummer.



Fortune 500 companies are already investing in neurodiversity hiring programs and are seeing impacts on engagement and business outcomes. Organisations need to establish an outreach program to boost the discoverability of neurodiverse talent—fast-track efforts by leveraging best practices from experts and lessons from leading organizations already working on neurodiversity.



“Include neurodivergent people in company leadership positions,” said Plummer. “Having openly neurodivergent leadership fosters a culture of inclusion and can be the most valuable action to take from the perspective of neurodivergent employees.”

Through 2026, 30% of large companies will have a dedicated business unit or sales channels to access fast-growing machine customer markets.

Machine customers will force a reshaping of key functions such as supply chain, sales, marketing, customer service, digital commerce and customer experience. In fact, by 2025, more than 25% of sales and service centres in large organizations will be fielding calls from machine customers.



“Machine customers will need their own sales and service channels because they make transactions at high speeds and the volume of decision variables they use far exceed human capabilities,” said Plummer. “Machine customers will require different talent, skills and processes that may not exist in a human-customer focused division.”

By 2028, there will be more smart robots than frontline workers in manufacturing, retail and logistics due to labour shortages.

Most manufacturing, retail and logistics companies cannot find or retain enough people to support their day-to-day operations. This will cause supply chain organizations to struggle to find enough front-line workers over the next decade. Robots will help fill this gap. A December 2022 Gartner survey found that 96% of supply chain technology workers have either deployed or plan to deploy cyber-physical automation and 35% have already deployed robots, with 61%piloting or in the middle of their first implementation.



“Robotic technology is advancing rapidly, making robots viable for a growing number of front-line jobs from the factory floor to the warehouse to the retail store and beyond,” said Plummer.

By 2026, 50% of G20 members will experience monthly electricity rationing, turning energy-aware operations into either a competitive advantage or a major failure risk.

Ageing grid infrastructures are limiting the ability to add electricity-generating capacity, yet electricity demand continues to increase. Enterprises are assessing energy price and accessibility as competitiveness, which means stable access to electricity for customers will become a competitive advantage. Because of this, executive leaders are creating energy-aware operations through optimization and direct investment in energy generation.



“Leverage energy efficiency to establish a long-term competitive advantage by structurally reducing energy consumption,” said Plummer. “Assess enterprise investment by including current and future anticipated costs of energy.”