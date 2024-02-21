Leading economists offer insights on 2024 Thailand Business Outlook at Amcham Luncheon

Kiatipong Ariyapruchya of the World Bank, Arnunchanog Sakondhavat of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), and Phurichai Rungcharoenkitkul of the Bank of Thailand shared their perspectives on the country's economic landscape.

Kiatipong explored regional megatrends for 2024 and Arnunchanog provided insights on Thailand's economic outlook. Phurichai discussed the role of monetary policy in ensuring sustainable growth.

During the panel, speakers explored policies that support Thailand's resilience and encouraged engagement from the public and private sectors for input on these policies. They also discussed infrastructure projects and the region's investment potential.