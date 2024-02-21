Leading economists offer insights on 2024 Thailand Business Outlook at Amcham Luncheon
At a recent member luncheon hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham), prominent economists and policymakers from Thailand have provided valuable insights into Thailand's 2024 business outlook.
Kiatipong Ariyapruchya of the World Bank, Arnunchanog Sakondhavat of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), and Phurichai Rungcharoenkitkul of the Bank of Thailand shared their perspectives on the country's economic landscape.
Kiatipong explored regional megatrends for 2024 and Arnunchanog provided insights on Thailand's economic outlook. Phurichai discussed the role of monetary policy in ensuring sustainable growth.
During the panel, speakers explored policies that support Thailand's resilience and encouraged engagement from the public and private sectors for input on these policies. They also discussed infrastructure projects and the region's investment potential.
Amcham Executive Director Heidi Gallant, said, "This Amcham luncheon facilitated insightful discussions among industry leaders, policymakers, and economists, offering a deeper understanding of Thailand's economic landscape and opportunities for collaboration".
Amcham Trade and Investment Committee Co-Chair, Nirut Kunnawat of Novegion Consulting, moderated the engaging panel discussion. Over 100 business executives from Amcham's private sector member community, representing industries such as banking, FMCG, energy, healthcare, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, and various business services attended the event.