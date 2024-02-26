Thailand among nations US accuses of ‘dumping’ paper plates

News reports from the Thai Ministry of Commerce indicate that at the end of January 2024, The American Paper Plate Coalition submitted a petition to the US Ministry of Commerce and the US International Trade Commission to request an investigation into an alleged dumping violation of paper plate products originating from Thailand, China, and Vietnam.

The coalition claims that products from all three countries are flooding the US market, being sold at prices lower than those in their respective countries.

Furthermore, they are urging an additional investigation into the countervailing duty of products from China and Vietnam. Both countries are alleged to be receiving government subsidies, affecting the competitiveness of US paper plate manufacturers and causing repercussions on imports and the industry workforce.

The petition was filed at a time in which the US public is increasingly turning to paper plates, bowls, and cups. It is estimated that in 2023, more than 220 million Americans regularly used paper plates and cups as food containers at home.