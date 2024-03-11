Update: Progress on 6 Thai FTAs now under negotiation

According to information from the Department of Trade Negotiations, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand appears to have successfully negotiated and implemented a total of 15 FTAs with trading partners from 18 countries or territories. These include the ASEAN member countries, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Peru, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, and Sri Lanka.

Below is an update on the progress of the FTA negotiations:

*FTA Thailand-Pakistan

Reports not that on March 17, 2024, both Thailand and Pakistan conducted a special meeting through a remote conferencing system to monitor progress and establish negotiation plans. During this meeting, both parties agreed on a work plan that would see working groups hold virtual meetings to expedite discussions on various pending issues, particularly those related to opening markets for locally originated products and customs procedures.

Furthermore, Pakistan is considering proposing a schedule for subcommittee meetings for Thailand to review, aiming to further accelerate discussions on outstanding issues.

As for the unresolved issues, the focus remains on market access. Both parties have exchanged proposals for opening up markets, specifying a total of 200 key product items. However, there remains dissatisfaction on both sides regarding certain aspects of these proposals. The negotiation process continues to seek details and agreements that are mutually acceptable.