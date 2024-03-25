Thai exporters gear up for EU deforestation regulation impact

Kees Bronk, an EU sustainability law expert, cautioned Thai lifestyle product exporters to expedite their understanding of the EUDR measures, which will be enforced across all 27 EU member states. While the law is not directly enforced in Thailand, it will impact importers, wholesalers, and retailers within the EU. Enforcement will begin with large operators this year, allowing smaller businesses the time needed to adjust until the middle of the following year.

Bronk emphasized the necessity for Thai exporters to swiftly adapt to maintain trade relations with the EU market. Speaking at a recent webinar during STYLE Bangkok 2024, organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, he advised exporters to meticulously study their products to ensure traceability and provide evidence of deforestation-free practices. Compliance involves preparing reports according to standard criteria and ensuring all parties in their supply chains comply with EUDR regulations.