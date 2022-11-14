background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
All set for kicking off Apec Economic Leaders’ Week

All set for kicking off Apec Economic Leaders’ Week

MONDAY, November 14, 2022

The Apec Economic Leaders’ Week kicked off on Monday at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed representatives of the “Apec Voices of the Future”, who were at Government House to deliver their “youth declaration”

 

An exhibition at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) on Thailand’s bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model opened alongside the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week to promote sustainable and inclusive growth.

Members of media work inside the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center where the APEC summit will be held, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Delegates walk inside the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center where the APEC summit will be held, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Riot police officers stand guard near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center where the APEC summit will be held, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Riot police officers stand guard near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center where the APEC summit will be held, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Police officers check a vehicle in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center where the APEC summit will be held, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Riot police officers stand guard near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center where the APEC summit will be held, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TAGS
APEC summitAPECApec Economic LeadersQSNCCQueen Sirikit National Convention Centre
