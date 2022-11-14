All set for kicking off Apec Economic Leaders’ Week
The Apec Economic Leaders’ Week kicked off on Monday at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed representatives of the “Apec Voices of the Future”, who were at Government House to deliver their “youth declaration”
An exhibition at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) on Thailand’s bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model opened alongside the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week to promote sustainable and inclusive growth.
