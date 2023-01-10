Thailand's latest population
The current population of Thailand is 66,090,475 as of December 31, 2022, based on The Interior Ministry of Thailand.
Thailand ranks number 22nd in the world by population in the list of 235 countries/territories.
Thailand's population peak will be 2029 with 70.38 mn people after Thailand's population will be decreased year by year. The Thailand population is projected to reach 70.35 million in 2030 and decrease further to 65.94 million in 2050 and 46.02 million by 2100.
Men: 32,270,615
Women: 33,819,860
Thai citizenship holders: 65,106,481
Men: 31,755,032
Women: 33,351,449
Thais without citizenship papers: 983,994
Men: 515,583
Women: 468,411
Top 5 most populated provinces:
Bangkok: 5,494,936
Nakhon Ratchasima: 2,630,058
Ubon Ratchathani: 1,869,806
Chiang Mai: 1,792,474
Khon Kaen: 1,784,641
Top five least populated provinces:
Samut Songkhram: 189,453
Ranong: 194,226
Singburi: 202,797
Trat: 227,808
Nakhon Nayok: 260,406
Source: Interior Ministry