Thailand's latest population

WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
TUESDAY, January 10, 2023

The current population of Thailand is 66,090,475 as of December 31, 2022, based on The Interior Ministry of Thailand.

Thailand ranks number 22nd in the world by population in the list of 235 countries/territories. 

Thailand's population peak will be 2029 with 70.38 mn people after Thailand's population will be decreased year by year. The Thailand population is projected to reach 70.35 million in 2030 and decrease further to 65.94 million in 2050 and 46.02 million by 2100. 

 

Total population as of December 31, 2022: 66,090,475
Men: 32,270,615
Women: 33,819,860

Thai citizenship holders: 65,106,481
Men: 31,755,032
Women: 33,351,449

Thais without citizenship papers: 983,994
Men: 515,583
Women: 468,411

Top 5 most populated provinces:
Bangkok: 5,494,936
Nakhon Ratchasima: 2,630,058
Ubon Ratchathani: 1,869,806
Chiang Mai: 1,792,474
Khon Kaen: 1,784,641

Top five least populated provinces:
Samut Songkhram: 189,453
Ranong: 194,226
Singburi: 202,797
Trat: 227,808
Nakhon Nayok: 260,406

Source: Interior Ministry

